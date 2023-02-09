Indraprastha Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 277.71 crore, up 17.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 277.71 crore in December 2022 up 17.37% from Rs. 236.61 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.90 crore in December 2022 up 31.3% from Rs. 15.92 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.14 crore in December 2022 up 25.79% from Rs. 31.91 crore in December 2021.

Indraprastha EPS has increased to Rs. 2.28 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.74 in December 2021.

Read More

Indraprastha shares closed at 82.30 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 30.95% returns over the last 6 months and 7.72% over the last 12 months.