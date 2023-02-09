English
    Indraprastha Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 277.71 crore, up 17.37% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 09:17 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indraprastha Medical Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 277.71 crore in December 2022 up 17.37% from Rs. 236.61 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.90 crore in December 2022 up 31.3% from Rs. 15.92 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.14 crore in December 2022 up 25.79% from Rs. 31.91 crore in December 2021.

    Indraprastha Medical Corporation
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations277.71284.37236.61
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations277.71284.37236.61
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials46.2350.4347.24
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost65.0861.7753.20
    Depreciation9.869.858.80
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses128.56128.57104.88
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.9833.7522.50
    Other Income2.301.390.61
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax30.2835.1423.11
    Interest0.871.390.87
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax29.4133.7522.24
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax29.4133.7522.24
    Tax8.518.626.32
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities20.9025.1315.92
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period20.9025.1315.92
    Equity Share Capital91.6791.6791.67
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.282.741.74
    Diluted EPS2.282.741.74
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.282.741.74
    Diluted EPS2.282.741.74
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited