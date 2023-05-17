Indraprastha Gas plans capex of Rs 1,600 crore in FY24: MD

Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) is planning a capital expenditure (capex) of Rs 1,600 crore for the financial year 2023-24 (FY24), said Sanjay Kumar, Managing Director (MD), IGL.

In an exclusive interview with Moneycontrol, Kumar said, IGL’s capex in FY23 was slightly lower than its estimates due to high gas prices.

The city gas distribution (CGD) company reported a standalone net profit of Rs 329.75 crore in the fourth quarter of FY23 (Q4 FY23), a decline from Rs 361.60 crore in the same period last year.

Edited excerpts:

IGL reported slump in net profit in Q4. What were the factors leading to that?

During the Q4 FY23, gas sector went through a terrible time. APM gas price, which used to be $3 and $4, went up to $8.57 in this period and then was at $9.12 for eight days in April 2023. Now, it has gone down to $6.5. The decline in profit was on the back of high price of APM, non-APM gas. The cost side was much more prominent than our earning side. Margins of CGD companies is limited by the prevailing price of petrol, diesel, LPG and fuel oil. We can't price gas over them; otherwise, our customers will switch over to alternate fuel and we will stop seeing growth. And that is why we have earned lower profit of Rs 330 crore this quarter, which is about 9 percent lower than the profit earned in the same quarter last FY. And we believe it's a good performance by us.

IGL has recently reduced prices for CNG and PNG. In line with that, can we expect a volume growth in FY24?

Definitely. See, if the prices go down, there has to be a pickup in the demand. Moreover, we are also working on infrastructure in our new geographical areas which are Ajmer, outer Kanpur, Fatehpur, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli. We will also start our operations in Banda in few days. We believe our volume will grow up from 8.09 mmscmd (million metric standard cubic meter per day) that we have clocked last financial year to about 9 million cubic meter per day in FY24.

What is the company's capex for FY24?

For FY24, we are planning capex of about Rs 1,600 crore. Last financial year (FY23), gas prices went up to $50 - $60 and that caused a lot of concern if we can survive through this problematic period or not. Therefore, in the last financial year our capex was slightly lower than estimates. We believe that better times are here now and we should have better capex this year. For FY23, capex was around Rs 1200 crore.

How do you plan to finance capex for FY24?

We are a zero-debt company. We don't foresee any problem in financing our capex. It will be financed through internal generation.

What is the infrastructure development plan of IGL for FY24?

We are planning to add 100 CNG stations, 3 Lakh domestic PNG connections, more than 1,000 Industrial and Commercial connections and more than 2,000 KMs of steel and MDPE (medium density polyethylene) pipelines.

Which new geographical areas is IGL looking to bid for? And what kind of acquisitions is IGL looking for?

These are strategic calls and we will inform as and when the discussions conclude.

What is your outlook for LNG prices for FY24?

Till September 2023, LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) prices may remain between $9 to $12. And after that, it depends on European gas market scenario. If things are better there, we can have prices continuing at $10 to $12 throughout the year. But we foresee some problems in Europe during winters. And that's why for the fourth quarter of this calendar and first quarter of next calendar, there might be some higher prices in store for us. By higher prices, I mean prices in the range of $14 to $18 per MMBTU. Presently, prices are in the range of $10 per MMBTU.

IGL has recently signed an MoU with ACME Group. Would green hydrogen be another business vertical for IGL?

Green hydrogen is definitely one business that we can diversify into. IGL is an existing premier CGD company, and will have natural claim to hydrogen business. That's why we are in discussion with many companies with whom we would like to partner for hydrogen business. ACME is one such MoU that we have signed in recent months. And we are working on different opportunities in the field of green hydrogen.

What other companies are you in talks with?

We were earlier in talks with Greenko, which is a green energy company.

With green hydrogen being considered as becoming a business vertical of IGL, is there any timeline on that?

All over the world green hydrogen is in evolution phase. So as of now, it's not that green hydrogen will become a big business vertical for IGL or for any other gas company in next one or two years. It will take some time. We are talking about maybe seven to eight years' timeframe here.

When do you think gas price freedom will be implemented in India?

Pricing freedom is a sensitive issue for many sectors like CGD, fertilizers and power. About 70% of the geographical areas in the country have been awarded in last five years. They need support for development and that is why probably the APM/ non-APM gas has not freed up for pricing and marketing freedom. The HTHP (high temperature, high pressure) gas support for some sectors as well as ceiling is also available on account of this. If the fertilizer plants use very costly gas, the subsidy that is payable by Central Government will go up. In order to control these factors, which are very important for the macro economy of the country, probably the pure pricing freedom would still take some more years to come in the field of APM / non-APM, as well as HTHP gas.

What is the business mix of IGL in terms of CNG and PNG? What is the margin on them?

Our current business mix is as follows- 25 percent of our gas goes into PNG and 75 percent of our gas goes into CNG. Overall, we have EBITDA of about Rs 7 per standard cubic meter.

What is the percentage of APM gas and other gas used by IGL? And what price is IGL paying for them?

APM/Non- APM gas makes for 3/4th of the gas we use, and remaining gas is market priced gas. There are two kind of market price there. One is domestic gas, which is available from different players, as well as from the gas exchange. The other one is RLNG (regasified liquefied natural gas), which is directly contracted with RLNG suppliers. Some of the RLNG is also sold in gas exchange. So, gas exchange has got a mixture of all the kind of gas. That is the breakup we have. Our gas cost was about Rs 35 per standard cubic meter this financial year. In last financial year, it was Rs 17 per SCM. So, the gas cost has doubled actually.

Are there any challenges, if any, that IGL is facing for expansion of PNG?

The main challenges in the expansion of PNG are the long timelines for securing laying permission along with expensive RoU (Right of Use) charges. Other issues are high per connection cost, limited availability of domestic gas coupled with price competition from LPG.

Government plans to increase share of natural gas in India’s energy basket. What needs to be done to achieve that?

There are three things which are a must here. The first thing is taxation for natural gas. We should move towards GST, so that the VAT regime, which is applicable on natural gas, changes into a friendlier GST regime.

And second is the permissions required for laying pipelines for CGD entities. There has to be a change in the thinking of agencies, whether it is a municipal corporation or the National Highway Authority or other agencies. Also, the charges for permission should be rationalized.

There is need for more and more preferential treatment to the CGD entities because our business leads to better environmental credentials for the country. CGDs would help country move towards net zero. My company has a target to achieve Scope 1 and Scope 2 net zero levels by 2035. Our country has net zero target of year 2070. If the country has to move towards that, natural gas can play a big role. So there may be some sort of regulatory mandate to shift from liquid fuel and coal to natural gas. So, these are the three things which will help us in moving from 6 percent to 15 percent. We can achieve near 15% share of gas in our energy basket, if we get these three things right, because so many companies have made commitment in CGD sector and they would like to expand the gas connectivity to different industrial and commercial consumers, as well as to domestic customers. Presently, we have 1.1 crore domestic PNG connection in the country and about 30 crore LPG connections. Why can't we move towards 10 crore PNG connections in next 10 years? We need to work towards that. These are the factors which will help us in moving towards that.​