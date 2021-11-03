Indra Ind Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.98 crore, up 651.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.98 crore in September 2021 up 651.27% from Rs. 0.26 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.24 crore in September 2021 up 74.03% from Rs. 0.92 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021 up 106.67% from Rs. 0.30 crore in September 2020.

Indra Ind shares closed at 4.18 on November 02, 2021 (BSE) and has given -58.12% returns over the last 6 months