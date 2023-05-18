Indra Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.71 crore, down 29.57% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indra Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.71 crore in March 2023 down 29.57% from Rs. 1.01 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.49 crore in March 2023 down 774.11% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.16 crore in March 2023 up 792.31% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022.
Indra Ind shares closed at 4.46 on May 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 12.06% returns over the last 12 months.
|Indra Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.71
|1.04
|1.01
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.71
|1.04
|1.01
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|-0.06
|0.25
|0.36
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.23
|0.07
|0.04
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.05
|0.15
|0.29
|Depreciation
|0.17
|0.16
|0.18
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.24
|0.30
|0.28
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.09
|0.12
|-0.14
|Other Income
|0.89
|0.00
|0.09
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.99
|0.12
|-0.05
|Interest
|0.75
|--
|0.04
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.23
|0.12
|-0.08
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.23
|0.12
|-0.08
|Tax
|0.73
|0.12
|-0.16
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.49
|0.00
|0.07
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.49
|0.00
|0.07
|Equity Share Capital
|6.48
|6.48
|6.48
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.76
|0.00
|0.11
|Diluted EPS
|-0.76
|--
|0.11
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.76
|0.00
|0.11
|Diluted EPS
|-0.76
|--
|0.11
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited