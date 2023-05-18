Indra Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.71 crore, down 29.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.71 crore in March 2023 down 29.57% from Rs. 1.01 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.49 crore in March 2023 down 774.11% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.16 crore in March 2023 up 792.31% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022.

Indra Ind shares closed at 4.46 on May 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 12.06% returns over the last 12 months.