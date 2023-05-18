English
    Indra Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.71 crore, down 29.57% Y-o-Y

    May 18, 2023 / 10:08 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indra Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.71 crore in March 2023 down 29.57% from Rs. 1.01 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.49 crore in March 2023 down 774.11% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.16 crore in March 2023 up 792.31% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022.

    Indra Ind shares closed at 4.46 on May 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 12.06% returns over the last 12 months.

    Indra Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.711.041.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.711.041.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials-0.060.250.36
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.230.070.04
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.050.150.29
    Depreciation0.170.160.18
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.240.300.28
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.090.12-0.14
    Other Income0.890.000.09
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.990.12-0.05
    Interest0.75--0.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.230.12-0.08
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.230.12-0.08
    Tax0.730.12-0.16
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.490.000.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.490.000.07
    Equity Share Capital6.486.486.48
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.760.000.11
    Diluted EPS-0.76--0.11
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.760.000.11
    Diluted EPS-0.76--0.11
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 18, 2023 10:04 pm