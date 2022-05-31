Indra Ind Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.01 crore, down 40.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.01 crore in March 2022 down 40.15% from Rs. 1.69 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022 down 90.67% from Rs. 0.79 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022 up 160% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2021.

Indra Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.11 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.21 in March 2021.

Indra Ind shares closed at 3.61 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)