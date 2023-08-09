Indra Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore, down 70.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore in June 2023 down 70.61% from Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2023 up 1.22% from Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2023 down 17.65% from Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2022.

Indra Ind shares closed at 3.28 on August 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given -20.96% returns over the last 6 months and -10.14% over the last 12 months.