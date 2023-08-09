English
    Indra Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore, down 70.61% Y-o-Y

    August 09, 2023 / 09:53 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indra Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore in June 2023 down 70.61% from Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2023 up 1.22% from Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2023 down 17.65% from Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2022.

    Indra Ind shares closed at 3.28 on August 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given -20.96% returns over the last 6 months and -10.14% over the last 12 months.

    Indra Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.110.710.37
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.110.710.37
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.12-0.060.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks--0.230.01
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.050.050.22
    Depreciation0.130.170.17
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.140.240.30
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.330.09-0.34
    Other Income0.000.890.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.330.99-0.34
    Interest--0.75--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.330.23-0.34
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.330.23-0.34
    Tax--0.73--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.33-0.49-0.34
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.33-0.49-0.34
    Equity Share Capital6.486.486.47
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.51-0.76-0.52
    Diluted EPS-0.51-0.76-0.52
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.51-0.76-0.52
    Diluted EPS-0.51-0.76-0.52
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 9, 2023 09:44 am

