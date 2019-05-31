Indowind Energy Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.31 crore, down 87.98% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indowind Energy are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.31 crore in March 2019 down 87.98% from Rs. 2.54 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.54 crore in March 2019 up 65.17% from Rs. 21.66 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.93 crore in March 2019 down 574.4% from Rs. 1.25 crore in March 2018.
Indowind Energy shares closed at 4.85 on May 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given -22.40% returns over the last 6 months and -19.83% over the last 12 months.
|
|Indowind Energy
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.31
|2.09
|2.54
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.31
|2.09
|2.54
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|1.30
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.13
|--
|1.29
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.63
|0.58
|0.63
|Depreciation
|0.41
|0.74
|-0.46
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.67
|2.06
|1.80
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.53
|-1.29
|-2.03
|Other Income
|0.19
|0.02
|3.73
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.34
|-1.27
|1.71
|Interest
|1.82
|1.40
|2.12
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-8.16
|-2.67
|-0.42
|Exceptional Items
|3.28
|5.26
|-23.90
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.88
|2.59
|-24.32
|Tax
|2.66
|--
|-2.66
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-7.54
|2.59
|-21.66
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-7.54
|2.59
|-21.66
|Equity Share Capital
|89.74
|89.74
|89.74
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.84
|0.29
|-2.41
|Diluted EPS
|-0.84
|0.29
|-2.41
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.84
|0.29
|-2.41
|Diluted EPS
|-0.84
|0.29
|-2.41
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited