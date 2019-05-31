Indowind Energy Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.31 crore, down 87.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.31 crore in March 2019 down 87.98% from Rs. 2.54 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.54 crore in March 2019 up 65.17% from Rs. 21.66 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.93 crore in March 2019 down 574.4% from Rs. 1.25 crore in March 2018.

Indowind Energy shares closed at 4.85 on May 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given -22.40% returns over the last 6 months and -19.83% over the last 12 months.