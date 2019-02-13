Indowind Energy Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2.09 crore, down 36.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.09 crore in December 2018 down 36.06% from Rs. 3.26 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.59 crore in December 2018 up 24079.44% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2018 down 115.87% from Rs. 3.34 crore in December 2017.

Indowind Energy EPS has increased to Rs. 0.29 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2017.

Indowind Energy shares closed at 4.30 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -14.00% returns over the last 6 months and -58.05% over the last 12 months.