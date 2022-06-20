English
    Indowind Energy Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.24 crore, up 605.2% Y-o-Y

    June 20, 2022 / 08:28 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Indowind Energy are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5.24 crore in March 2022 up 605.2% from Rs. 0.74 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.04 crore in March 2022 down 279.8% from Rs. 0.58 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2022 down 113.06% from Rs. 2.22 crore in March 2021.

    Indowind Energy EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.06 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.06 in March 2021.

    Indowind Energy shares closed at 13.40 on June 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given -55.63% returns over the last 6 months and 86.11% over the last 12 months.

    Indowind Energy
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations5.244.220.74
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5.244.220.74
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3.371.611.39
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.471.16-2.08
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.640.560.60
    Depreciation0.200.411.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.400.570.45
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.84-0.08-0.67
    Other Income2.350.011.84
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.49-0.081.17
    Interest0.540.350.52
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.03-0.430.65
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.03-0.430.65
    Tax0.02--0.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.05-0.430.61
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.05-0.430.61
    Minority Interest0.01----
    Share Of P/L Of Associates--0.21-0.03
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-1.04-0.220.58
    Equity Share Capital89.7489.7489.74
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.06-0.050.06
    Diluted EPS0.06-0.050.06
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.06-0.050.06
    Diluted EPS0.06-0.050.06
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Indowind Energy #Power - Generation & Distribution #Results
    first published: Jun 20, 2022 08:22 am
