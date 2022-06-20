Indowind Energy Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.24 crore, up 605.2% Y-o-Y
June 20, 2022 / 08:28 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Indowind Energy are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.24 crore in March 2022 up 605.2% from Rs. 0.74 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.04 crore in March 2022 down 279.8% from Rs. 0.58 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2022 down 113.06% from Rs. 2.22 crore in March 2021.
Indowind Energy EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.06 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.06 in March 2021.
Indowind Energy shares closed at 13.40 on June 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given -55.63% returns over the last 6 months and 86.11% over the last 12 months.
|Indowind Energy
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.24
|4.22
|0.74
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.24
|4.22
|0.74
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.37
|1.61
|1.39
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.47
|1.16
|-2.08
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.64
|0.56
|0.60
|Depreciation
|0.20
|0.41
|1.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.40
|0.57
|0.45
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.84
|-0.08
|-0.67
|Other Income
|2.35
|0.01
|1.84
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.49
|-0.08
|1.17
|Interest
|0.54
|0.35
|0.52
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.03
|-0.43
|0.65
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.03
|-0.43
|0.65
|Tax
|0.02
|--
|0.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.05
|-0.43
|0.61
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.05
|-0.43
|0.61
|Minority Interest
|0.01
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|0.21
|-0.03
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1.04
|-0.22
|0.58
|Equity Share Capital
|89.74
|89.74
|89.74
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.06
|-0.05
|0.06
|Diluted EPS
|0.06
|-0.05
|0.06
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.06
|-0.05
|0.06
|Diluted EPS
|0.06
|-0.05
|0.06
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited