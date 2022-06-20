Indowind Energy Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.24 crore, up 605.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.24 crore in March 2022 up 605.2% from Rs. 0.74 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.04 crore in March 2022 down 279.8% from Rs. 0.58 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2022 down 113.06% from Rs. 2.22 crore in March 2021.

Indowind Energy EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.06 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.06 in March 2021.

Indowind Energy shares closed at 13.40 on June 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given -55.63% returns over the last 6 months and 86.11% over the last 12 months.