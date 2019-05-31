Indowind Energy Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1.24 crore, down 55.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.24 crore in March 2019 down 55.51% from Rs. 2.80 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.46 crore in March 2019 up 65.54% from Rs. 21.65 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.77 crore in March 2019 down 557.94% from Rs. 1.26 crore in March 2018.

Indowind Energy shares closed at 4.85 on May 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given -22.40% returns over the last 6 months and -19.83% over the last 12 months.