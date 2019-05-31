Indowind Energy Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1.24 crore, down 55.51% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Indowind Energy are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.24 crore in March 2019 down 55.51% from Rs. 2.80 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.46 crore in March 2019 up 65.54% from Rs. 21.65 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.77 crore in March 2019 down 557.94% from Rs. 1.26 crore in March 2018.
Indowind Energy shares closed at 4.85 on May 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given -22.40% returns over the last 6 months and -19.83% over the last 12 months.
|
|Indowind Energy
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.24
|4.37
|2.80
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.24
|4.37
|2.80
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|1.54
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.60
|--
|1.29
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.63
|0.58
|0.63
|Depreciation
|0.41
|0.74
|-0.46
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.18
|3.84
|1.81
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.37
|-0.78
|-2.01
|Other Income
|0.19
|0.02
|3.73
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.18
|-0.76
|1.72
|Interest
|1.82
|1.40
|2.12
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-8.00
|-2.16
|-0.41
|Exceptional Items
|3.28
|5.26
|-23.90
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.72
|3.10
|-24.30
|Tax
|2.66
|--
|-2.65
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-7.38
|3.10
|-21.65
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-7.38
|3.10
|-21.65
|Minority Interest
|-0.08
|0.12
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-7.46
|3.22
|-21.65
|Equity Share Capital
|89.74
|89.74
|89.74
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.83
|0.35
|-2.41
|Diluted EPS
|-0.83
|0.35
|-2.41
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.83
|0.35
|-2.41
|Diluted EPS
|-0.83
|0.35
|-2.41
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited