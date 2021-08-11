Indowind Energy Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 6.23 crore, up 77.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.23 crore in June 2021 up 77.7% from Rs. 3.51 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.87 crore in June 2021 up 312.65% from Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.49 crore in June 2021 down 15.5% from Rs. 4.13 crore in June 2020.

Indowind Energy EPS has increased to Rs. 0.12 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.02 in June 2020.

Indowind Energy shares closed at 7.06 on August 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given 81.96% returns over the last 6 months and 126.28% over the last 12 months.