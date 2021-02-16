Indowind Energy Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 5.23 crore, up 102.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.23 crore in December 2020 up 102.96% from Rs. 2.58 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2020 up 114.16% from Rs. 4.31 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.94 crore in December 2020 up 144.13% from Rs. 2.13 crore in December 2019.

Indowind Energy EPS has increased to Rs. 0.06 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.50 in December 2019.

Indowind Energy shares closed at 3.80 on February 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 8.57% returns over the last 6 months and 35.71% over the last 12 months.