Indovation Tech Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore, down 97.72% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indovation Technologies are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore in March 2019 down 97.72% from Rs. 8.39 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2019 down 345.09% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2019 down 38.46% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2018.
Indovation Tech shares closed at 5.81 on May 28, 2019 (BSE)
|
|Indovation Technologies
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.19
|2.66
|8.39
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.19
|2.66
|8.39
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.06
|2.47
|8.12
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|0.06
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.01
|0.01
|0.03
|Depreciation
|0.16
|0.11
|0.15
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.05
|0.02
|0.05
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.08
|0.04
|-0.02
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.08
|0.04
|-0.02
|Interest
|0.02
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.10
|0.04
|-0.02
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.10
|0.04
|-0.02
|Tax
|--
|0.01
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.10
|0.03
|-0.02
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.10
|0.03
|-0.02
|Equity Share Capital
|2.47
|2.47
|2.47
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.40
|0.10
|-0.09
|Diluted EPS
|-0.40
|0.10
|-0.09
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.40
|0.10
|-0.09
|Diluted EPS
|-0.40
|0.10
|-0.09
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited