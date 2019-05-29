Indovation Tech Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore, down 97.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore in March 2019 down 97.72% from Rs. 8.39 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2019 down 345.09% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2019 down 38.46% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2018.

Indovation Tech shares closed at 5.81 on May 28, 2019 (BSE)