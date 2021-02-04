MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

IndoStar Capital Finance Q3 net jumps multi-fold to Rs 24 crore

The company's net revenues from operations, however, fell 16 per cent to Rs 157 crore as against Rs 186 crore in Q3 FY20

PTI
February 04, 2021 / 10:56 PM IST
Representative Image

Representative Image

IndoStar Capital Finance on Thursday reported a multi-fold jump in net profit at Rs 24 crore for the quarter ended December 2020. Its net profit stood at Rs 0.2 crore in the same period a year ago.

The company's net revenues from operations, however, fell 16 per cent to Rs 157 crore as against Rs 186 crore in Q3 FY20, IndoStar said in a release. The retail focussed non-banking financial company said its assets under management (AUM) was flat at Rs 8,865 crore on account of gradual reduction in corporate lending book.

Adani Power loss narrows to Rs 289 crore in Q3

The company said its retail disbursement has reached pre-COVID levels. "With the moratorium behind us, the company, with signs of an imminent economic recovery, has restarted it disbursements and quickly reached it pre-Covid disbursement levels in January 2021. Retail disbursements more than doubled from Rs 204 crore in Q2FY21 to Rs 477 crore in Q3FY21," it said.

The company's Executive Vice-Chairman and CEO R Sridhar said the announcement of a voluntary scrappage policy will completely revitalize the commercial vehicles sector and is a game changer. "We have charted a distinct trajectory of expanding our portfolio in the second-hand commercial vehicles, SME and affordable housing segments," he said.

Close

Related stories

Stock of the company closed 2.34 per cent higher at Rs 360.80 apiece on BSE.
PTI
TAGS: #earnings #IndoStar Capital Finance #R Sridhar #scrappage policy
first published: Feb 4, 2021 10:56 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Indian healthcare workers to receive second doses from 13th February; Serum Institute, UNICEF enter into long-term vaccine supply

Coronavirus Essential | Indian healthcare workers to receive second doses from 13th February; Serum Institute, UNICEF enter into long-term vaccine supply

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.