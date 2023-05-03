 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indostar Capital falls 5% after OFS is announced

Moneycontrol News
May 03, 2023 / 09:28 AM IST

The OFS opens today for non-retail investors and tomorrow for retail investors. Promoter Indostar Capital and Everstone Capital Partners II LLC plan to sell 19.34 million shares, or a 14.21 percent stake, at a floor price of Rs 95 a share, which is at a 22.8 percent discount to the closing price on May 2

Non-banking finance company IndoStar Capital Finance hit a 5 percent lower circuit in the early trade on May 3, a day after it announced an offer for sale (OFS) at the floor price, which was at a 22.8 percent discount from the closing price.

At 9.15 am, the stock was trading at Rs 117 on BSE, down 5 percent from its previous close. Year to date, the stock has lost 20 percent.

The company told the exchanges on May 2 that promoter Indostar Capital and Everstone Capital Partners II LLC planned to sell 19.34 million shares, representing a 14.21 percent stake in the company, through an offer for sale (OFS) at a floor price of Rs 95 a share, which was at 22.8 percent discount from the day’s close of Rs 123.15.

The OFS opens on May 3, 2023 for non-retail investors and on May 4 for retail investors, the company said.