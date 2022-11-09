 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indostar Capita Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 237.25 crore, down 6.97% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 11:12 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indostar Capital Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 237.25 crore in September 2022 down 6.97% from Rs. 255.03 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.17 crore in September 2022 up 17.92% from Rs. 32.37 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 178.17 crore in September 2022 down 2.78% from Rs. 183.27 crore in September 2021.

Indostar Capita EPS has increased to Rs. 2.81 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.82 in September 2021.

Indostar Capita shares closed at 160.40 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.90% returns over the last 6 months and -41.36% over the last 12 months.

Indostar Capital Finance
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 237.25 258.47 255.03
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 237.25 258.47 255.03
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 44.84 45.73 47.13
Depreciation 9.35 9.33 8.31
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -21.86 -3.30 -3.69
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 36.20 29.56 28.53
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 168.72 177.15 174.75
Other Income 0.10 0.17 0.21
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 168.82 177.32 174.96
Interest 130.65 132.40 131.70
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 38.17 44.92 43.26
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 38.17 44.92 43.26
Tax -- -- 10.89
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 38.17 44.92 32.37
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 38.17 44.92 32.37
Equity Share Capital 136.08 136.08 124.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.81 3.30 1.82
Diluted EPS 2.80 3.30 1.82
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.81 3.30 1.82
Diluted EPS 2.80 3.30 1.82
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Nov 9, 2022 11:06 am
