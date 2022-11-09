Indostar Capita Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 237.25 crore, down 6.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 237.25 crore in September 2022 down 6.97% from Rs. 255.03 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.17 crore in September 2022 up 17.92% from Rs. 32.37 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 178.17 crore in September 2022 down 2.78% from Rs. 183.27 crore in September 2021.

Indostar Capita EPS has increased to Rs. 2.81 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.82 in September 2021.

Indostar Capita shares closed at 160.40 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.90% returns over the last 6 months and -41.36% over the last 12 months.