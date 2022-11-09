English
    Indostar Capita Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 237.25 crore, down 6.97% Y-o-Y

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indostar Capital Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 237.25 crore in September 2022 down 6.97% from Rs. 255.03 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.17 crore in September 2022 up 17.92% from Rs. 32.37 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 178.17 crore in September 2022 down 2.78% from Rs. 183.27 crore in September 2021.

    Indostar Capita EPS has increased to Rs. 2.81 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.82 in September 2021.

    Indostar Capita shares closed at 160.40 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.90% returns over the last 6 months and -41.36% over the last 12 months.

    Indostar Capital Finance
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations237.25258.47255.03
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations237.25258.47255.03
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost44.8445.7347.13
    Depreciation9.359.338.31
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies-21.86-3.30-3.69
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses36.2029.5628.53
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax168.72177.15174.75
    Other Income0.100.170.21
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax168.82177.32174.96
    Interest130.65132.40131.70
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax38.1744.9243.26
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax38.1744.9243.26
    Tax----10.89
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities38.1744.9232.37
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period38.1744.9232.37
    Equity Share Capital136.08136.08124.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.813.301.82
    Diluted EPS2.803.301.82
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.813.301.82
    Diluted EPS2.803.301.82
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
