Indostar Capita Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 235.96 crore, down 19.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 235.96 crore in March 2023 down 19.08% from Rs. 291.58 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 73.08 crore in March 2023 up 109.52% from Rs. 767.25 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 215.60 crore in March 2023 up 126.94% from Rs. 800.23 crore in March 2022.

Indostar Capita EPS has increased to Rs. 5.37 in March 2023 from Rs. 56.38 in March 2022.

Indostar Capita shares closed at 147.70 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.76% returns over the last 6 months and 1.83% over the last 12 months.