    Indostar Capita Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 235.96 crore, down 19.08% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indostar Capital Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 235.96 crore in March 2023 down 19.08% from Rs. 291.58 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 73.08 crore in March 2023 up 109.52% from Rs. 767.25 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 215.60 crore in March 2023 up 126.94% from Rs. 800.23 crore in March 2022.

    Indostar Capita EPS has increased to Rs. 5.37 in March 2023 from Rs. 56.38 in March 2022.

    Indostar Capita shares closed at 147.70 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.76% returns over the last 6 months and 1.83% over the last 12 months.

    Indostar Capital Finance
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations235.96237.20291.58
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations235.96237.20291.58
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost-6.6148.6032.04
    Depreciation8.259.419.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies-1.23-13.741,031.68
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses32.0841.3528.37
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax203.47151.58-809.55
    Other Income3.880.220.28
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax207.35151.80-809.27
    Interest134.27120.70128.98
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax73.0831.10-938.25
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax73.0831.10-938.25
    Tax-----171.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities73.0831.10-767.25
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period73.0831.10-767.25
    Equity Share Capital136.08136.08136.08
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.372.29-56.38
    Diluted EPS5.372.29-56.38
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.372.29-56.38
    Diluted EPS5.372.29-56.38
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 26, 2023 12:15 pm