Indostar Capita Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 43.82 crore, down 83.59% Y-o-Y

Jun 01, 2022 / 05:21 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indostar Capital Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 43.82 crore in March 2022 down 83.59% from Rs. 267.10 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.09 crore in March 2022 up 104.52% from Rs. 311.73 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.20 crore in March 2022 up 118.73% from Rs. 177.28 crore in March 2021.

Indostar Capita EPS has increased to Rs. 1.03 in March 2022 from Rs. 26.00 in March 2021.

Indostar Capita shares closed at 151.15 on May 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given -40.96% returns over the last 6 months and -52.57% over the last 12 months.

Indostar Capital Finance
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 43.82 250.48 267.10
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 43.82 250.48 267.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 10.67 53.00 35.61
Depreciation 0.53 8.81 7.91
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 2.85 41.70 376.98
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses -2.87 28.60 31.93
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 32.65 118.37 -185.33
Other Income 0.03 10.37 0.14
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 32.67 128.74 -185.19
Interest 13.68 119.16 153.73
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 19.00 9.58 -338.92
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 19.00 9.58 -338.92
Tax 4.91 2.40 -27.19
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 14.09 7.18 -311.73
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 14.09 7.18 -311.73
Equity Share Capital 136.08 136.08 123.73
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.04 0.08 -26.00
Diluted EPS -- 0.08 -26.00
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.04 0.08 -26.00
Diluted EPS -- 0.08 -26.00
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

