Indostar Capita Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 43.82 crore, down 83.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 43.82 crore in March 2022 down 83.59% from Rs. 267.10 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.09 crore in March 2022 up 104.52% from Rs. 311.73 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.20 crore in March 2022 up 118.73% from Rs. 177.28 crore in March 2021.

Indostar Capita EPS has increased to Rs. 1.03 in March 2022 from Rs. 26.00 in March 2021.

Indostar Capita shares closed at 151.15 on May 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given -40.96% returns over the last 6 months and -52.57% over the last 12 months.