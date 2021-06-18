Indostar Capita Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 267.10 crore, down 12.73% Y-o-Y
June 18, 2021 / 10:37 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indostar Capital Finance are:
Net Sales at Rs 267.10 crore in March 2021 down 12.73% from Rs. 306.06 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 311.73 crore in March 2021 up 25.75% from Rs. 419.83 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 177.28 crore in March 2021 up 52.46% from Rs. 372.91 crore in March 2020.
Indostar Capita shares closed at 384.20 on June 17, 2021 (NSE) and has given 14.79% returns over the last 6 months and 34.69% over the last 12 months.
|Indostar Capital Finance
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|267.10
|284.94
|306.06
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|267.10
|284.94
|306.06
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|35.61
|41.70
|43.88
|Depreciation
|7.91
|7.76
|7.67
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|376.98
|43.39
|573.22
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|31.93
|21.97
|61.87
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-185.33
|170.12
|-380.58
|Other Income
|0.14
|0.14
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-185.19
|170.26
|-380.58
|Interest
|153.73
|174.68
|180.61
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-338.92
|-4.42
|-561.19
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-338.92
|-4.42
|-561.19
|Tax
|-27.19
|-3.67
|-141.36
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-311.73
|-0.75
|-419.83
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-311.73
|-0.75
|-419.83
|Equity Share Capital
|123.73
|123.46
|92.45
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-26.00
|-0.23
|-45.49
|Diluted EPS
|-26.00
|-0.23
|-45.18
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-26.00
|-0.23
|-45.49
|Diluted EPS
|-26.00
|-0.23
|-45.18
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited