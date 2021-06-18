Indostar Capita Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 267.10 crore, down 12.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 267.10 crore in March 2021 down 12.73% from Rs. 306.06 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 311.73 crore in March 2021 up 25.75% from Rs. 419.83 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 177.28 crore in March 2021 up 52.46% from Rs. 372.91 crore in March 2020.

Indostar Capita shares closed at 384.20 on June 17, 2021 (NSE) and has given 14.79% returns over the last 6 months and 34.69% over the last 12 months.