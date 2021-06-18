MARKET NEWS

Indostar Capita Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 267.10 crore, down 12.73% Y-o-Y

June 18, 2021 / 10:37 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indostar Capital Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 267.10 crore in March 2021 down 12.73% from Rs. 306.06 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 311.73 crore in March 2021 up 25.75% from Rs. 419.83 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 177.28 crore in March 2021 up 52.46% from Rs. 372.91 crore in March 2020.

Indostar Capita shares closed at 384.20 on June 17, 2021 (NSE) and has given 14.79% returns over the last 6 months and 34.69% over the last 12 months.

Indostar Capital Finance
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations267.10284.94306.06
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations267.10284.94306.06
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost35.6141.7043.88
Depreciation7.917.767.67
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies376.9843.39573.22
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses31.9321.9761.87
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-185.33170.12-380.58
Other Income0.140.14--
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-185.19170.26-380.58
Interest153.73174.68180.61
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-338.92-4.42-561.19
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-338.92-4.42-561.19
Tax-27.19-3.67-141.36
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-311.73-0.75-419.83
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-311.73-0.75-419.83
Equity Share Capital123.73123.4692.45
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-26.00-0.23-45.49
Diluted EPS-26.00-0.23-45.18
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-26.00-0.23-45.49
Diluted EPS-26.00-0.23-45.18
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - General #Indostar Capita #IndoStar Capital Finance #Results
first published: Jun 18, 2021 10:33 am

