Indostar Capita Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 306.06 crore, down 7.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 306.06 crore in March 2020 down 7.3% from Rs. 330.16 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 419.83 crore in March 2020 down 692.06% from Rs. 70.91 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 372.91 crore in March 2020 down 231.32% from Rs. 283.97 crore in March 2019.

Indostar Capita shares closed at 285.45 on June 18, 2020 (NSE) and has given 70.06% returns over the last 6 months and -24.29% over the last 12 months.