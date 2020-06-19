Indostar Capita Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 306.06 crore, down 7.3% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indostar Capital Finance are:
Net Sales at Rs 306.06 crore in March 2020 down 7.3% from Rs. 330.16 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 419.83 crore in March 2020 down 692.06% from Rs. 70.91 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 372.91 crore in March 2020 down 231.32% from Rs. 283.97 crore in March 2019.
Indostar Capita shares closed at 285.45 on June 18, 2020 (NSE) and has given 70.06% returns over the last 6 months and -24.29% over the last 12 months.
|Indostar Capital Finance
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|306.06
|352.72
|330.16
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|306.06
|352.72
|330.16
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|43.88
|37.99
|34.91
|Depreciation
|7.67
|6.94
|4.66
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|573.22
|109.52
|-6.25
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|61.87
|20.23
|17.53
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-380.58
|178.04
|279.31
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-380.58
|178.04
|279.31
|Interest
|180.61
|179.03
|163.31
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-561.19
|-0.99
|116.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-561.19
|-0.99
|116.00
|Tax
|-141.36
|-0.25
|45.09
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-419.83
|-0.74
|70.91
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-419.83
|-0.74
|70.91
|Equity Share Capital
|92.45
|92.27
|92.26
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-45.49
|-0.08
|7.70
|Diluted EPS
|-45.18
|-0.03
|7.42
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-45.49
|-0.08
|7.70
|Diluted EPS
|-45.18
|-0.03
|7.42
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
