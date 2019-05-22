Indostar Capital Finance Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 330.16 crore, up 54.66% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indostar Capital Finance are:
Net Sales at Rs 330.16 crore in March 2019 up 54.66% from Rs. 213.48 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 70.91 crore in March 2019 up 53.29% from Rs. 46.26 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 283.97 crore in March 2019 up 63.41% from Rs. 173.78 crore in March 2018.
Indostar Capita EPS has increased to Rs. 7.70 in March 2019 from Rs. 5.88 in March 2018.Indostar Capita shares closed at 357.80 on May 21, 2019 (NSE) and has given -1.87% returns over the last 6 months and -38.95% over the last 12 months.
