Indostar Capital Finance Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 330.16 crore, up 54.66% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indostar Capital Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 330.16 crore in March 2019 up 54.66% from Rs. 213.48 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 70.91 crore in March 2019 up 53.29% from Rs. 46.26 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 283.97 crore in March 2019 up 63.41% from Rs. 173.78 crore in March 2018.

Indostar Capita EPS has increased to Rs. 7.70 in March 2019 from Rs. 5.88 in March 2018.

Indostar Capital Finance Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Mar'19 Dec'18 Mar'18 Net Sales/Income from operations 330.16 311.92 213.48 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 330.16 311.92 213.48 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 34.91 25.30 27.52 Depreciation 4.66 4.39 2.18 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -6.25 4.53 -2.23 Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 17.53 17.62 14.41 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 279.31 260.08 171.60 Other Income -- -- -- P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 279.31 260.08 171.60 Interest 163.31 146.72 96.81 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 116.00 113.36 74.79 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 116.00 113.36 74.79 Tax 45.09 37.87 28.53 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 70.91 75.49 46.26 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 70.91 75.49 46.26 Equity Share Capital 92.26 92.24 78.68 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 7.70 8.24 5.88 Diluted EPS 7.42 7.69 5.31 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 7.70 8.24 5.88 Diluted EPS 7.42 7.69 5.31 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Indostar Capita shares closed at 357.80 on May 21, 2019 (NSE) and has given -1.87% returns over the last 6 months and -38.95% over the last 12 months.