Indostar Capita Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 258.47 crore, up 5.45% Y-o-Y

Aug 16, 2022 / 01:44 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indostar Capital Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 258.47 crore in June 2022 up 5.45% from Rs. 245.10 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 44.92 crore in June 2022 up 208.27% from Rs. 41.49 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 186.65 crore in June 2022 up 115.31% from Rs. 86.69 crore in June 2021.

Indostar Capita EPS has increased to Rs. 3.30 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.14 in June 2021.

Indostar Capita shares closed at 156.00 on August 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given -35.99% returns over the last 6 months and -54.56% over the last 12 months.

Indostar Capital Finance
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 258.47 291.58 245.10
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 258.47 291.58 245.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 45.73 32.04 44.10
Depreciation 9.33 9.04 7.66
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -3.30 1,031.68 81.08
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 29.56 28.37 33.73
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 177.15 -809.55 78.53
Other Income 0.17 0.28 0.50
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 177.32 -809.27 79.03
Interest 132.40 128.98 134.47
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 44.92 -938.25 -55.44
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 44.92 -938.25 -55.44
Tax -- -171.00 -13.95
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 44.92 -767.25 -41.49
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 44.92 -767.25 -41.49
Equity Share Capital 136.08 136.08 123.79
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.30 -56.38 -4.14
Diluted EPS 3.30 -56.38 -4.14
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.30 -56.38 -4.14
Diluted EPS 3.30 -56.38 -4.14
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - General #Indostar Capita #IndoStar Capital Finance #Results
first published: Aug 16, 2022 01:40 pm
