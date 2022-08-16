Indostar Capita Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 258.47 crore, up 5.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 258.47 crore in June 2022 up 5.45% from Rs. 245.10 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 44.92 crore in June 2022 up 208.27% from Rs. 41.49 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 186.65 crore in June 2022 up 115.31% from Rs. 86.69 crore in June 2021.

Indostar Capita EPS has increased to Rs. 3.30 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.14 in June 2021.

Indostar Capita shares closed at 156.00 on August 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given -35.99% returns over the last 6 months and -54.56% over the last 12 months.