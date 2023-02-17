 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indostar Capita Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 237.20 crore, down 5.3% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 11:17 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indostar Capital Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 237.20 crore in December 2022 down 5.3% from Rs. 250.48 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.10 crore in December 2022 up 333.15% from Rs. 7.18 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 161.21 crore in December 2022 up 17.2% from Rs. 137.55 crore in December 2021.

Indostar Capital Finance
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 237.20 237.25 250.48
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 237.20 237.25 250.48
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 48.60 44.84 53.00
Depreciation 9.41 9.35 8.81
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -13.74 -21.86 41.70
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 41.35 36.20 28.60
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 151.58 168.72 118.37
Other Income 0.22 0.10 10.37
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 151.80 168.82 128.74
Interest 120.70 130.65 119.16
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 31.10 38.17 9.58
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 31.10 38.17 9.58
Tax -- -- 2.40
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 31.10 38.17 7.18
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 31.10 38.17 7.18
Equity Share Capital 136.08 136.08 136.08
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.29 2.81 0.08
Diluted EPS 2.29 2.80 0.08
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.29 2.81 0.08
Diluted EPS 2.29 2.80 0.08
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited