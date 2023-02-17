Indostar Capita Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 237.20 crore, down 5.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 237.20 crore in December 2022 down 5.3% from Rs. 250.48 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.10 crore in December 2022 up 333.15% from Rs. 7.18 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 161.21 crore in December 2022 up 17.2% from Rs. 137.55 crore in December 2021.