Indostar Capita Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 237.20 crore, down 5.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 237.20 crore in December 2022 down 5.3% from Rs. 250.48 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.10 crore in December 2022 up 333.15% from Rs. 7.18 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 161.21 crore in December 2022 up 17.2% from Rs. 137.55 crore in December 2021.

Indostar Capita EPS has increased to Rs. 2.29 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.08 in December 2021.

Indostar Capita shares closed at 141.70 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.87% returns over the last 6 months and -41.30% over the last 12 months.