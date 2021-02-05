MARKET NEWS

Indostar Capita Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 284.94 crore, down 19.22% Y-o-Y

February 05, 2021 / 12:51 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indostar Capital Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 284.94 crore in December 2020 down 19.22% from Rs. 352.72 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.75 crore in December 2020 down 1.35% from Rs. 0.74 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 178.02 crore in December 2020 down 3.76% from Rs. 184.98 crore in December 2019.

Indostar Capita EPS has increased to Rs. 0.23 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.08 in December 2019.

Indostar Capita shares closed at 360.95 on February 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 42.72% returns over the last 6 months and 28.38% over the last 12 months.

Indostar Capital Finance
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations284.94317.38352.72
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations284.94317.38352.72
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost41.7035.6237.99
Depreciation7.768.456.94
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies43.395.11109.52
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses21.9750.9420.23
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax170.12217.26178.04
Other Income0.145.19--
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax170.26222.45178.04
Interest174.68182.30179.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-4.4240.15-0.99
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-4.4240.15-0.99
Tax-3.6712.35-0.25
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.7527.80-0.74
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.7527.80-0.74
Equity Share Capital123.46123.1992.27
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.232.09-0.08
Diluted EPS0.231.86-0.03
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.232.09-0.08
Diluted EPS0.231.86-0.03
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - General #Indostar Capita #IndoStar Capital Finance #Results
first published: Feb 5, 2021 12:44 pm

