Indostar Capita Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 284.94 crore, down 19.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 284.94 crore in December 2020 down 19.22% from Rs. 352.72 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.75 crore in December 2020 down 1.35% from Rs. 0.74 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 178.02 crore in December 2020 down 3.76% from Rs. 184.98 crore in December 2019.

Indostar Capita EPS has increased to Rs. 0.23 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.08 in December 2019.

Indostar Capita shares closed at 360.95 on February 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 42.72% returns over the last 6 months and 28.38% over the last 12 months.