Indostar Capita Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 311.92 crore, up 71.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 311.92 crore in December 2018 up 71.81% from Rs. 181.55 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 75.49 crore in December 2018 up 76.83% from Rs. 42.69 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 264.47 crore in December 2018 up 88.62% from Rs. 140.21 crore in December 2017.

Indostar Capita EPS has increased to Rs. 8.24 in December 2018 from Rs. 5.42 in December 2017.

Indostar Capita shares closed at 310.65 on February 01, 2019 (NSE) and has given -36.15% returns over the last 6 months and -47.00% over the last 12 months.