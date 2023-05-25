English
    Indostar Capita Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 285.17 crore, down 16.28% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023 / 11:02 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Indostar Capital Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 285.17 crore in March 2023 down 16.28% from Rs. 340.62 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 75.96 crore in March 2023 up 110.08% from Rs. 753.66 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 236.90 crore in March 2023 up 130.71% from Rs. 771.31 crore in March 2022.

    Indostar Capita EPS has increased to Rs. 5.58 in March 2023 from Rs. 55.38 in March 2022.

    Indostar Capita shares closed at 143.90 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.27% returns over the last 6 months and -0.79% over the last 12 months.

    Indostar Capital Finance
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations285.17281.27340.62
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations285.17281.27340.62
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.4961.3942.72
    Depreciation9.1810.239.56
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies-4.70-13.171,036.34
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses53.5349.2433.21
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax223.67173.58-781.21
    Other Income4.050.440.34
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax227.72174.02-780.87
    Interest150.42135.41138.85
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax77.3038.61-919.72
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax77.3038.61-919.72
    Tax1.341.95-166.06
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities75.9636.66-753.66
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period75.9636.66-753.66
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates75.9636.66-753.66
    Equity Share Capital136.08136.08136.08
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.582.69-55.38
    Diluted EPS5.582.69-55.38
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.582.69-55.38
    Diluted EPS5.582.69-55.38
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    May 25, 2023