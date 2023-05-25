Indostar Capita Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 285.17 crore, down 16.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 285.17 crore in March 2023 down 16.28% from Rs. 340.62 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 75.96 crore in March 2023 up 110.08% from Rs. 753.66 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 236.90 crore in March 2023 up 130.71% from Rs. 771.31 crore in March 2022.

Indostar Capita EPS has increased to Rs. 5.58 in March 2023 from Rs. 55.38 in March 2022.

Indostar Capita shares closed at 143.90 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.27% returns over the last 6 months and -0.79% over the last 12 months.