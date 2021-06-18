Indostar Capita Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 278.15 crore, down 12.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 278.15 crore in March 2021 down 12.84% from Rs. 319.13 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 317.06 crore in March 2021 up 24.75% from Rs. 421.35 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 178.07 crore in March 2021 up 52.21% from Rs. 372.58 crore in March 2020.

Indostar Capita shares closed at 384.20 on June 17, 2021 (NSE) and has given 14.79% returns over the last 6 months and 34.69% over the last 12 months.