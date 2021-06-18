Indostar Capita Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 278.15 crore, down 12.84% Y-o-Y
June 18, 2021 / 10:37 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Indostar Capital Finance are:
Net Sales at Rs 278.15 crore in March 2021 down 12.84% from Rs. 319.13 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 317.06 crore in March 2021 up 24.75% from Rs. 421.35 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 178.07 crore in March 2021 up 52.21% from Rs. 372.58 crore in March 2020.
Indostar Capita shares closed at 384.20 on June 17, 2021 (NSE) and has given 14.79% returns over the last 6 months and 34.69% over the last 12 months.
|Indostar Capital Finance
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|278.15
|334.46
|319.13
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|278.15
|334.46
|319.13
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|37.96
|46.97
|50.20
|Depreciation
|8.37
|8.25
|8.14
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|383.77
|45.92
|576.65
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|35.43
|24.19
|66.32
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-187.38
|209.13
|-382.18
|Other Income
|0.94
|0.68
|1.46
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-186.44
|209.81
|-380.72
|Interest
|159.07
|179.13
|182.21
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-345.51
|30.68
|-562.93
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-345.51
|30.68
|-562.93
|Tax
|-28.45
|6.53
|-141.58
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-317.06
|24.15
|-421.35
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-317.06
|24.15
|-421.35
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-317.06
|24.15
|-421.35
|Equity Share Capital
|123.73
|123.46
|92.45
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-26.42
|1.88
|-45.66
|Diluted EPS
|-26.42
|1.68
|-45.35
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-26.42
|1.88
|-45.66
|Diluted EPS
|-26.42
|1.68
|-45.35
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited