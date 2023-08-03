English
    Indostar Capita Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 299.09 crore, down 4.69% Y-o-Y

    August 03, 2023 / 02:17 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Indostar Capital Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 299.09 crore in June 2023 down 4.69% from Rs. 313.82 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.93 crore in June 2023 down 36.11% from Rs. 60.93 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 203.89 crore in June 2023 down 9.14% from Rs. 224.40 crore in June 2022.

    Indostar Capita EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.86 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.50 in June 2022.

    Indostar Capita shares closed at 175.25 on August 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 10.92% returns over the last 6 months and 25.00% over the last 12 months.

    Indostar Capital Finance
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations299.09285.17313.82
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations299.09285.17313.82
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost63.503.4954.84
    Depreciation7.879.189.91
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies-11.90-4.70-2.33
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses43.8853.5337.30
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax195.74223.67214.10
    Other Income0.284.050.39
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax196.02227.72214.49
    Interest154.38150.42148.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax41.6477.3066.43
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax41.6477.3066.43
    Tax2.711.345.50
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities38.9375.9660.93
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period38.9375.9660.93
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates38.9375.9660.93
    Equity Share Capital136.08136.08136.08
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.865.584.50
    Diluted EPS2.865.584.50
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.865.584.50
    Diluted EPS2.865.584.50
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 3, 2023 02:00 pm

