Indostar Capita Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 281.27 crore, down 0.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 281.27 crore in December 2022 down 0.25% from Rs. 281.98 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.66 crore in December 2022 up 152.31% from Rs. 14.53 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 184.25 crore in December 2022 up 19.83% from Rs. 153.76 crore in December 2021.