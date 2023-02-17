 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indostar Capita Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 281.27 crore, down 0.25% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 10:09 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Indostar Capital Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 281.27 crore in December 2022 down 0.25% from Rs. 281.98 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.66 crore in December 2022 up 152.31% from Rs. 14.53 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 184.25 crore in December 2022 up 19.83% from Rs. 153.76 crore in December 2021.

Indostar Capital Finance
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 281.27 294.08 281.98
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 281.27 294.08 281.98
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 61.39 58.09 59.98
Depreciation 10.23 10.24 9.19
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -13.17 -20.16 42.66
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 49.24 43.68 36.13
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 173.58 202.23 134.02
Other Income 0.44 0.43 10.55
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 174.02 202.66 144.57
Interest 135.41 146.37 125.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 38.61 56.29 19.55
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 38.61 56.29 19.55
Tax 1.95 4.69 5.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 36.66 51.60 14.53
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 36.66 51.60 14.53
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 36.66 51.60 14.53
Equity Share Capital 136.08 136.08 136.08
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.69 3.77 0.66
Diluted EPS 2.69 3.77 0.66
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.69 3.77 0.66
Diluted EPS 2.69 3.77 0.66
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
