Indostar Capita Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 281.98 crore, down 15.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 281.98 crore in December 2021 down 15.69% from Rs. 334.46 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.53 crore in December 2021 down 39.83% from Rs. 24.15 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 153.76 crore in December 2021 down 29.49% from Rs. 218.06 crore in December 2020.

Indostar Capita EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.66 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.88 in December 2020.

Indostar Capita shares closed at 243.70 on February 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given -32.00% returns over the last 6 months and -23.64% over the last 12 months.