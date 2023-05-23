Indokem Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 27.79 crore, down 9.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.79 crore in March 2023 down 9.8% from Rs. 30.81 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2023 down 32.2% from Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.26 crore in March 2023 down 0.79% from Rs. 1.27 crore in March 2022.

Indokem EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.16 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.24 in March 2022.

Indokem shares closed at 115.60 on May 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given 14.46% returns over the last 6 months and 111.33% over the last 12 months.