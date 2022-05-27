Indokem Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.81 crore, up 11.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.81 crore in March 2022 up 11.67% from Rs. 27.59 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2022 down 32.95% from Rs. 0.88 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.27 crore in March 2022 down 14.77% from Rs. 1.49 crore in March 2021.

Indokem EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.24 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.36 in March 2021.

Indokem shares closed at 52.50 on May 26, 2022 (BSE) and has given 40.94% returns over the last 6 months and 48.51% over the last 12 months.