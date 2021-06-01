Indokem Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 27.59 crore, up 26.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.59 crore in March 2021 up 26.73% from Rs. 21.77 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.88 crore in March 2021 up 2.33% from Rs. 0.86 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.49 crore in March 2021 down 0.67% from Rs. 1.50 crore in March 2020.

Indokem EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.36 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.36 in March 2020.

Indokem shares closed at 34.00 on May 31, 2021 (BSE) and has given 167.51% returns over the last 6 months and 419.88% over the last 12 months.