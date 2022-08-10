Indokem Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.08 crore, up 7.95% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indokem are:
Net Sales at Rs 26.08 crore in June 2022 up 7.95% from Rs. 24.16 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.18 crore in June 2022 down 340.82% from Rs. 0.49 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.46 crore in June 2022 down 142.99% from Rs. 1.07 crore in June 2021.
Indokem shares closed at 64.00 on August 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given 17.97% returns over the last 6 months and 72.97% over the last 12 months.
|
|Indokem
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|26.08
|30.81
|24.16
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|26.08
|30.81
|24.16
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|20.17
|19.81
|17.35
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.39
|3.13
|1.17
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.79
|1.54
|0.50
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.73
|2.35
|2.26
|Depreciation
|0.31
|0.29
|0.28
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.84
|2.82
|2.16
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.57
|0.87
|0.44
|Other Income
|0.80
|0.11
|0.35
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.77
|0.98
|0.79
|Interest
|0.41
|0.39
|0.30
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.18
|0.59
|0.49
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.18
|0.59
|0.49
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.18
|0.59
|0.49
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.18
|0.59
|0.49
|Equity Share Capital
|24.33
|24.33
|24.33
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.49
|0.24
|0.20
|Diluted EPS
|-0.49
|0.24
|0.20
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.49
|0.24
|0.20
|Diluted EPS
|-0.49
|0.24
|0.20
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited