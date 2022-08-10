 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Indokem Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.08 crore, up 7.95% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 10:19 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indokem are:

Net Sales at Rs 26.08 crore in June 2022 up 7.95% from Rs. 24.16 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.18 crore in June 2022 down 340.82% from Rs. 0.49 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.46 crore in June 2022 down 142.99% from Rs. 1.07 crore in June 2021.

Indokem shares closed at 64.00 on August 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given 17.97% returns over the last 6 months and 72.97% over the last 12 months.

Indokem
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 26.08 30.81 24.16
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 26.08 30.81 24.16
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 20.17 19.81 17.35
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.39 3.13 1.17
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.79 1.54 0.50
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.73 2.35 2.26
Depreciation 0.31 0.29 0.28
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.84 2.82 2.16
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.57 0.87 0.44
Other Income 0.80 0.11 0.35
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.77 0.98 0.79
Interest 0.41 0.39 0.30
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.18 0.59 0.49
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.18 0.59 0.49
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.18 0.59 0.49
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.18 0.59 0.49
Equity Share Capital 24.33 24.33 24.33
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.49 0.24 0.20
Diluted EPS -0.49 0.24 0.20
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.49 0.24 0.20
Diluted EPS -0.49 0.24 0.20
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Dyes & Pigments #Earnings First-Cut #Indokem #Results
first published: Aug 10, 2022 10:11 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.