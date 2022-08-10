Indokem Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.08 crore, up 7.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.08 crore in June 2022 up 7.95% from Rs. 24.16 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.18 crore in June 2022 down 340.82% from Rs. 0.49 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.46 crore in June 2022 down 142.99% from Rs. 1.07 crore in June 2021.

Indokem shares closed at 64.00 on August 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given 17.97% returns over the last 6 months and 72.97% over the last 12 months.