Indokem Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 20.62 crore, up 8.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.62 crore in June 2019 up 8.53% from Rs. 19.00 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.04 crore in June 2019 down 500% from Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.48 crore in June 2019 down 162.34% from Rs. 0.77 crore in June 2018.

Indokem shares closed at 6.06 on August 09, 2019 (BSE) and has given -51.71% returns over the last 6 months and -62.48% over the last 12 months.