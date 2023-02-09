 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indokem Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.77 crore, down 15.8% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 05:12 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indokem are:Net Sales at Rs 28.77 crore in December 2022 down 15.8% from Rs. 34.17 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.60 crore in December 2022 down 61.54% from Rs. 1.56 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.41 crore in December 2022 down 35.91% from Rs. 2.20 crore in December 2021.
Indokem EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.25 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.64 in December 2021. Indokem shares closed at 128.95 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given 112.09% returns over the last 6 months and 118.01% over the last 12 months.
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations28.7729.2234.17
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations28.7729.2234.17
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials18.8520.4620.95
Purchase of Traded Goods1.441.182.95
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.460.602.18
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost2.832.782.25
Depreciation0.340.270.29
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses4.003.503.68
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.850.431.87
Other Income0.220.530.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.070.961.91
Interest0.470.470.35
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.600.491.56
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.600.491.56
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.600.491.56
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.600.491.56
Equity Share Capital24.3324.3324.33
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.250.200.64
Diluted EPS0.250.200.64
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.250.200.64
Diluted EPS0.250.200.64
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

