Indokem Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.77 crore, down 15.8% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indokem are:Net Sales at Rs 28.77 crore in December 2022 down 15.8% from Rs. 34.17 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.60 crore in December 2022 down 61.54% from Rs. 1.56 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.41 crore in December 2022 down 35.91% from Rs. 2.20 crore in December 2021.
Indokem EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.25 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.64 in December 2021.
|Indokem shares closed at 128.95 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given 112.09% returns over the last 6 months and 118.01% over the last 12 months.
|Indokem
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|28.77
|29.22
|34.17
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|28.77
|29.22
|34.17
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|18.85
|20.46
|20.95
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.44
|1.18
|2.95
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.46
|0.60
|2.18
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.83
|2.78
|2.25
|Depreciation
|0.34
|0.27
|0.29
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.00
|3.50
|3.68
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.85
|0.43
|1.87
|Other Income
|0.22
|0.53
|0.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.07
|0.96
|1.91
|Interest
|0.47
|0.47
|0.35
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.60
|0.49
|1.56
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.60
|0.49
|1.56
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.60
|0.49
|1.56
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.60
|0.49
|1.56
|Equity Share Capital
|24.33
|24.33
|24.33
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.25
|0.20
|0.64
|Diluted EPS
|0.25
|0.20
|0.64
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.25
|0.20
|0.64
|Diluted EPS
|0.25
|0.20
|0.64
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited