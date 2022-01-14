Indokem Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 34.17 crore, up 53.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.17 crore in December 2021 up 53.71% from Rs. 22.23 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.56 crore in December 2021 up 14.71% from Rs. 1.36 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.20 crore in December 2021 up 13.99% from Rs. 1.93 crore in December 2020.

Indokem EPS has increased to Rs. 0.64 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.56 in December 2020.

Indokem shares closed at 40.50 on January 13, 2022 (BSE) and has given -21.44% returns over the last 6 months and 65.64% over the last 12 months.