Indokem Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 22.23 crore, down 2.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.23 crore in December 2020 down 2.88% from Rs. 22.89 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.36 crore in December 2020 up 138.6% from Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.93 crore in December 2020 up 60.83% from Rs. 1.20 crore in December 2019.

Indokem EPS has increased to Rs. 0.56 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.23 in December 2019.

Indokem shares closed at 20.40 on February 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given 64.52% returns over the last 6 months