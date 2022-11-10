 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indoco Remedies Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 432.69 crore, up 11.92% Y-o-Y

Nov 10, 2022 / 02:46 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indoco Remedies are:

Net Sales at Rs 432.69 crore in September 2022 up 11.92% from Rs. 386.59 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 49.64 crore in September 2022 up 19.41% from Rs. 41.57 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 88.10 crore in September 2022 up 0.88% from Rs. 87.33 crore in September 2021.

Indoco Remedies EPS has increased to Rs. 5.39 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.51 in September 2021.

Indoco Remedies shares closed at 353.65 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.75% returns over the last 6 months and -20.95% over the last 12 months.

Indoco Remedies
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 404.60 394.89 386.59
Other Operating Income 28.09 13.01 --
Total Income From Operations 432.69 407.90 386.59
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 106.05 88.07 86.19
Purchase of Traded Goods 33.90 25.81 21.71
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -12.56 18.22 -1.58
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 80.03 82.31 73.85
Depreciation 15.65 20.10 19.46
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses 18.78 18.25 --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 118.73 103.94 120.10
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 72.11 51.20 66.86
Other Income 0.34 1.13 1.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 72.45 52.33 67.87
Interest 5.25 4.13 3.06
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 67.20 48.20 64.81
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 67.20 48.20 64.81
Tax 17.56 9.73 23.24
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 49.64 38.47 41.57
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 49.64 38.47 41.57
Equity Share Capital 18.43 18.43 18.43
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.39 4.17 4.51
Diluted EPS 5.39 4.17 4.51
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.39 4.17 4.51
Diluted EPS 5.39 4.17 4.51
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Nov 10, 2022
