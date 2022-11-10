Indoco Remedies Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 432.69 crore, up 11.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 432.69 crore in September 2022 up 11.92% from Rs. 386.59 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 49.64 crore in September 2022 up 19.41% from Rs. 41.57 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 88.10 crore in September 2022 up 0.88% from Rs. 87.33 crore in September 2021.

Indoco Remedies EPS has increased to Rs. 5.39 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.51 in September 2021.

Indoco Remedies shares closed at 353.65 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.75% returns over the last 6 months and -20.95% over the last 12 months.