    Indoco Remedies Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 432.69 crore, up 11.92% Y-o-Y

    November 10, 2022 / 02:46 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indoco Remedies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 432.69 crore in September 2022 up 11.92% from Rs. 386.59 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 49.64 crore in September 2022 up 19.41% from Rs. 41.57 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 88.10 crore in September 2022 up 0.88% from Rs. 87.33 crore in September 2021.

    Indoco Remedies EPS has increased to Rs. 5.39 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.51 in September 2021.

    Indoco Remedies shares closed at 353.65 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.75% returns over the last 6 months and -20.95% over the last 12 months.

    Indoco Remedies
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations404.60394.89386.59
    Other Operating Income28.0913.01--
    Total Income From Operations432.69407.90386.59
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials106.0588.0786.19
    Purchase of Traded Goods33.9025.8121.71
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-12.5618.22-1.58
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost80.0382.3173.85
    Depreciation15.6520.1019.46
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses18.7818.25--
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses118.73103.94120.10
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax72.1151.2066.86
    Other Income0.341.131.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax72.4552.3367.87
    Interest5.254.133.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax67.2048.2064.81
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax67.2048.2064.81
    Tax17.569.7323.24
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities49.6438.4741.57
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period49.6438.4741.57
    Equity Share Capital18.4318.4318.43
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.394.174.51
    Diluted EPS5.394.174.51
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.394.174.51
    Diluted EPS5.394.174.51
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Indoco Remedies #Pharmaceuticals #Results
    first published: Nov 10, 2022 02:40 pm