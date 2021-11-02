Indoco Remedies Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 386.59 crore, up 17.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 386.59 crore in September 2021 up 17.99% from Rs. 327.65 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 41.57 crore in September 2021 up 65.55% from Rs. 25.11 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 87.33 crore in September 2021 up 43.87% from Rs. 60.70 crore in September 2020.

Indoco Remedies EPS has increased to Rs. 4.51 in September 2021 from Rs. 2.72 in September 2020.

Indoco Remedies shares closed at 477.85 on November 01, 2021 (BSE) and has given 45.98% returns over the last 6 months and 87.47% over the last 12 months.