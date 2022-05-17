 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indoco Remedies Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 408.88 crore, up 34.12% Y-o-Y

May 17, 2022 / 03:11 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indoco Remedies are:

Net Sales at Rs 408.88 crore in March 2022 up 34.12% from Rs. 304.85 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.37 crore in March 2022 up 62.06% from Rs. 24.91 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 80.76 crore in March 2022 up 42.84% from Rs. 56.54 crore in March 2021.

Indoco Remedies EPS has increased to Rs. 4.38 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.70 in March 2021.

Indoco Remedies shares closed at 332.05 on May 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.10% returns over the last 6 months and -5.18% over the last 12 months.

Indoco Remedies
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 400.27 357.76 294.81
Other Operating Income 8.61 -- 10.04
Total Income From Operations 408.88 357.76 304.85
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 131.41 80.01 78.95
Purchase of Traded Goods 5.88 31.86 13.95
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -5.81 -3.19 -5.01
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 72.88 71.01 59.93
Depreciation 18.04 19.22 18.54
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses 19.67 -- 16.42
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 104.38 104.67 86.04
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 62.43 54.18 36.03
Other Income 0.29 0.16 1.97
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 62.72 54.34 38.00
Interest 3.04 3.81 4.55
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 59.68 50.53 33.45
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 59.68 50.53 33.45
Tax 19.31 17.56 8.54
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 40.37 32.97 24.91
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 40.37 32.97 24.91
Equity Share Capital 18.43 18.43 18.43
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.38 3.58 2.70
Diluted EPS 4.38 3.58 2.70
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.38 3.58 2.70
Diluted EPS 4.38 3.58 2.70
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 17, 2022 03:00 pm
