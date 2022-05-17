Indoco Remedies Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 408.88 crore, up 34.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 408.88 crore in March 2022 up 34.12% from Rs. 304.85 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.37 crore in March 2022 up 62.06% from Rs. 24.91 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 80.76 crore in March 2022 up 42.84% from Rs. 56.54 crore in March 2021.

Indoco Remedies EPS has increased to Rs. 4.38 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.70 in March 2021.

Indoco Remedies shares closed at 332.05 on May 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.10% returns over the last 6 months and -5.18% over the last 12 months.