MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Last few days to experience PRO@ just Rs49/- for 1 month. Multiple payment options available. Be a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Indoco Remedies Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 304.85 crore, up 12.07% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2021 / 01:43 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indoco Remedies are:

Net Sales at Rs 304.85 crore in March 2021 up 12.07% from Rs. 272.02 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.91 crore in March 2021 up 361.3% from Rs. 5.40 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 56.54 crore in March 2021 up 67.13% from Rs. 33.83 crore in March 2020.

Indoco Remedies EPS has increased to Rs. 2.70 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.59 in March 2020.

Close

Indoco Remedies shares closed at 338.55 on May 25, 2021 (BSE)

Indoco Remedies
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations294.81333.31272.02
Other Operating Income10.04-1.37--
Total Income From Operations304.85331.94272.02
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials78.9584.5963.95
Purchase of Traded Goods13.9516.3311.80
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.01-6.57-3.33
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost59.9372.5362.92
Depreciation18.5416.8818.20
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses16.4217.36--
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses86.0487.74103.34
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax36.0343.0815.14
Other Income1.970.370.49
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax38.0043.4515.63
Interest4.556.037.83
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax33.4537.427.80
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax33.4537.427.80
Tax8.5412.282.40
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities24.9125.145.40
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period24.9125.145.40
Equity Share Capital18.4318.4318.43
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.702.730.59
Diluted EPS2.702.730.59
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.702.730.59
Diluted EPS2.702.730.59
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Indoco Remedies #Pharmaceuticals #Results
first published: May 26, 2021 01:33 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save podcast | How much should you invest in cryptocurrencies?

Simply Save podcast | How much should you invest in cryptocurrencies?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.