Indoco Remedies Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 304.85 crore, up 12.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 304.85 crore in March 2021 up 12.07% from Rs. 272.02 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.91 crore in March 2021 up 361.3% from Rs. 5.40 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 56.54 crore in March 2021 up 67.13% from Rs. 33.83 crore in March 2020.

Indoco Remedies EPS has increased to Rs. 2.70 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.59 in March 2020.

Indoco Remedies shares closed at 338.55 on May 25, 2021 (BSE)