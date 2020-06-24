Indoco Remedies Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 272.02 crore, up 7.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 272.02 crore in March 2020 up 7.94% from Rs. 252.02 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.40 crore in March 2020 down 53.57% from Rs. 11.63 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.83 crore in March 2020 up 1.02% from Rs. 33.49 crore in March 2019.

Indoco Remedies EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.59 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.26 in March 2019.

Indoco Remedies shares closed at 222.10 on June 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given 30.53% returns over the last 6 months and 47.82% over the last 12 months.