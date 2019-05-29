Indoco Remedies Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 252.02 crore, down 6.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 252.02 crore in March 2019 down 6.53% from Rs. 269.63 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.63 crore in March 2019 down 43.27% from Rs. 20.50 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.49 crore in March 2019 down 33.63% from Rs. 50.46 crore in March 2018.

Indoco Remedies EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.26 in March 2019 from Rs. 2.22 in March 2018.

Indoco Remedies shares closed at 185.40 on May 28, 2019 (NSE) and has given -14.64% returns over the last 6 months and 2.74% over the last 12 months.