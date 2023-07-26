English
    Indoco Remedies Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 422.88 crore, up 3.67% Y-o-Y

    July 26, 2023 / 09:09 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indoco Remedies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 422.88 crore in June 2023 up 3.67% from Rs. 407.90 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.94 crore in June 2023 down 32.57% from Rs. 38.47 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 63.32 crore in June 2023 down 12.58% from Rs. 72.43 crore in June 2022.

    Indoco Remedies EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.81 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.17 in June 2022.

    Indoco Remedies shares closed at 322.85 on July 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -17.54% returns over the last 6 months and -17.11% over the last 12 months.

    Indoco Remedies
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations422.88427.46394.89
    Other Operating Income----13.01
    Total Income From Operations422.88427.46407.90
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials99.6292.4088.07
    Purchase of Traded Goods32.1337.4525.81
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.681.6118.22
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost90.3276.3882.31
    Depreciation19.8717.6920.10
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses----18.25
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses143.58155.45103.94
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax43.0446.4851.20
    Other Income0.410.491.13
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax43.4546.9752.33
    Interest7.788.644.13
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax35.6738.3348.20
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax35.6738.3348.20
    Tax9.7312.969.73
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities25.9425.3738.47
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period25.9425.3738.47
    Equity Share Capital18.4318.4318.43
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.812.754.17
    Diluted EPS2.812.754.17
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.812.754.17
    Diluted EPS2.812.754.17
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 26, 2023 09:00 am

